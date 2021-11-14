This $84,000 Jackson Hole Vacation Comes With a Private Jet, Heli-skiing, and Daily Massages

Ski season is almost here, which means it's high time you start planning your epic mountainside escape. But, rather than schlepping to the mountain with the masses, evoJets and Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson Hole have a new partnership that will allow you to get to the slopes in style.

The new Luxury Sports and Après Ski Experience was "designed for travelers to seamlessly partake in spectacular adventures with the pristine Wyoming wilderness as their backdrop," Snake River explained on its website. The page includes roundtrip private jet travel via evoJets using its Heavy Jet, the most comfortable and spacious aircraft in its fleet. The package also comes with a five-night stay in a luxury lodge, daily winter sports, après-activity pampering, and plenty of premium dining along the way.

An evoJets private jet on a tarmac Credit: Courtesy of evoJets

But hang on, because there's way more.

According to Snake River, the package also includes roundtrip airport transportation, a stocked refrigerator at the Lodge with breakfast items and preferred snacks at the ready, daily luxury on-site activities including Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, and a private shuttle to enjoy alpine skiing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. But, the real gem here is the fact that the package also includes a heli-skiing adventure for two people, launched from the private heli-pad located on the property (an experience Travel + Leisure tried out first-hand in 2019 and can't recommend enough).

Then, after a long day of skiing and riding, guests can get a little pampering with a daily in-room après-ski massage included.

Helisking with Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson Hole Credit: New Thought Media/Courtesy of Snake River Sporting Club

If this isn't enough, guests can also add a few à la carte items to their trip, including access to top-of-the-line demo skis, two Moncler ski jackets, two luxury ski goggles, and even a day of dogsledding for two.

Dog sledding in Jackson Hole with Snake River Sporting Club Credit: Tony Roberts/Courtesy of Snake River Sporting Club