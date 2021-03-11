Those who purchase now will be able to ski immediately with spring skiing at select resorts.

The Ikon Pass Just Went on Sale for the 2021/2022 Ski Season — Here's How to Buy One Before They Sell Out

The Ikon Pass, which features all-access skiing at dozens of resorts throughout the world, went on sale Thursday for the 2021/2022 season, the company told Travel + Leisure.

The pass, launched in 2018 and including 44 different mountains, costs $999 for adults 23 and older, and less for children. Pass holders get unlimited access to skiing and snowboarding at more than a dozen Alterra Mountain Company resorts as well as up to seven days each at mountains throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

As a bonus: pass holders who purchase now will be able to ski immediately with spring skiing at Big Bear Mountain Resort in California and Snowshoe in West Virginia. In April, the company will add spring skiing at several other resorts, including Sugarbush in Vermont, Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah, and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in California.

Image zoom Credit: Cavan Images/Getty

"Skiers and riders have proven they are a passionate, dedicated and loyal community throughout this challenging season. We want Ikon Pass to continue to inspire and get them stoked for winter 21/22," Erik Forsell, the chief marketing officer for the Alterra Mountain Company, told T+L in a statement. "Winter is full of stories and connections to be made, and the 44 Ikon Pass destinations offer friends and families the good stuff to look forward to next winter."

The temperatures may be starting to rise with spring just around the corner, but it's never too early to plan your time on the mountain for next year. And while this season brought many changes thanks to the pandemic (including masks, reservation requirements, and social distancing), next ski season will likely feel somewhat more normal.

But just in case there is a COVID-19-related closure at a North American Ikon Pass destination, the company said pass holders would receive a credit toward a 2022/2023 Ikon Pass.

In addition to the lift ticket itself, pass holders get several benefits, including the ability to purchase 10 Friends and Family lift tickets for 25% off the window rate.