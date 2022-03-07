Next Season's Ikon Pass Is About to Go on Sale — With 3 New Mountains to Ski

The Ikon Pass is about to get even more valuable with the addition of three new destinations for next season along with new pass options for added usability.

The pass, which goes on sale for the 2022/2023 season on March 10, will add three new mountains for the ski season: Sun Valley in Idaho, Snowbasin in Utah, and Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The new locations join dozens of other mountain resorts throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days of skiing or riding at each of the new mountain destinations.

"We are thrilled to add these iconic and storied destinations… to the Ikon Pass community and expand pass holder options in Europe, Utah, and the Pacific and Northwest," Erik Forsell, the chief marketing officer for the Alterra Mountain Company, which owns the pass, said in a statement shared with T+L. "Members of the Ikon Pass community now have even more ways to play with access to 50 global destinations, new pass options, and added benefits that offer flexibility, and inspire adventure and a commitment to get out there next winter."

In addition to the new destinations, the Ikon Pass is adding two new pass options: a two-day session pass and a three-day session pass.

The three-day pass will start at $349 for adults while the two-day pass will start at $249 for adults, according to the company. They do not include access to certain mountains like Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, or Deer Valley Resort.

The new options join current passes like the four-day session pass as well as the Ikon Base Pass and the original Ikon Pass, which offers unlimited access to some mountains and seven-day access to others. The unlimited Ikon Pass will start at $1,079 for adults for the upcoming 2022/2023 season, or $979 for those who are renewing their pass.

The new pass options come months after the company launched a travel platform, allowing pass holders to book everything from flights and hotels to equipment rentals and activities through the website.