The pass gives skiers and snowboarders unlimited mountain days at more than 30 resorts across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and more for $783.

Vail's Epic Pass Isn't on Sale for Much Longer — How to Get One

The Epic Pass — the best deals in skiing — is only on sale for a few more days.

Dec. 5 is the last chance to get an Epic Pass before it goes off sale, Vail Resorts, which owns the pass, shared with Travel + Leisure. After that, skiers and snowboarders who want to hit the slopes will have to purchase individual lift tickets at each resort.

"We are proud that we have made passes more accessible as we work to make Epic for Everyone," Ryan Bennett, the chief marketing officer at Vail Resorts, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Whether it is our loyal returning guests, former lift ticket purchasers, or newcomers to our sport, we are grateful for all of our Pass Holders and are focused on providing them an excellent experience. For those who are considering visiting the mountains this winter to ski one day or all season long, now is the time to buy a pass for a great deal in skiing and riding."

This year, the pass was discounted by 20%, coming in at only $783. The pass gives skiers and snowboarders unlimited mountain days at more than 30 resorts across the country, Canada, and Australia as well as limited days at a few dozen other resorts around the world, including in Japan and Europe.

In addition to the full-access Epic Pass, the company offers other options with more restrictions like the Epic Local Pass and the Epic Day Pass.

This year, Vail Resorts will limit lift ticket sales at each of its North American resorts during three of the most popular periods (Dec. 25 to Jan. 2, Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, and Feb. 18 to Feb. 27), but pass holders won't be impacted. Otherwise, the company said it won't require mountain reservations and will load lifts and gondolas at full capacity.

And the company is celebrating the start of the ski season with its annual cyber sale, offering midweek discounts of up to 40% off stays throughout the Vail network through Nov. 30.