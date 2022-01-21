This Secret Montana Mountain Only Allows 18 Skiers at Once — Here's How You Can Be One of Them

Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming is inviting you to come to ski Green Mountain. And we mean only "you."

The ranch — which is a collection of all-inclusive accommodations including its Lodge and Spa, the Magee Homestead, and the Frenchcreek Sportsman Club spread out across 30,000 acres of land — has an abundance of activities for guests to take part in during their stay. That list includes everything from snowmobiling to ice fishing, baking classes to shooting sports, hiking to horseback riding, and so much more. But, its best winter activity may be its Green Mountain ski experience, which allows guests to take over its 620-acre private mountain.

Winter on Green Mountain at Brush Creek Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

"With COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages at many ski resorts, Green Mountain offers a totally private experience for small groups — only 18 guests permitted at a time — allowing for an epic winter adventure," a spokesperson for the ranch shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

Already in the 2021/2022 season, Green Mountain has received more than 150' inches of snowfall, making it an ideal spot for powder hounds looking to make their turns in total solitude.

Winter on Green Mountain at Brush Creek Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

Guests are transported up the mountain's 1,100 feet vertical via snowcats so they can enjoy downhill skiing or snowboarding on mile-long runs. The terrain ranges from beginner to expert, and many trails have glades and powder chutes.

This winter, the mountain also added an 25 acres of glades to provide a top-to-bottom run of un-groomed powder skiing, plus two new areas of double-black-diamond glade skiing, a third, advanced glade run, and fourth intermediate-level run. The result? Varied terrain that's unlikely to get skied off by the afternoon — especially when there are only 18 people on the mountain.

Winter on Green Mountain at Brush Creek Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

Winter on Green Mountain at Brush Creek Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch

When guests are ready for a break, they can head in for cocoa, lunch, or après-ski drink at one of four luxury yurts scattered around the mountain. Once they're done, Brush Creek Ranch will pick them up and drive them back to the luxury lodge. And don't worry if you don't feel like packing your gear — the ranch has all the necessary equipment as well as experienced guides and instructors for those looking to level up.

Winter on Green Mountain at Brush Creek Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch