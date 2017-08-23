Why You Should Book Your Ski Trip by the End of August

Whistler Blackcomb is already popular thanks to the 8,171 skiable acres it provides. The area is also known for its high-end lodging, most of which can sell out fast.

While the destination is already a hotspot, Ski.com predicts it will be in even higher demand this year since skiers can now take advantage of the Epic Pass — which offers unrestricted access to 15 different North American resorts and 30 different European resorts — at this location.

Whistler Blackcomb will also be raising the price for its EDGE card, which gives you five days of access to the resort and limited access to participating Vail Resorts in Colorado, Utah, and Lake Tahoe, on September 4, meaning you're guaranteed the lowest price if you purchase before that date.

Ski.com is also offering up to 40 percent off lodging at the resort when you book before August 31.