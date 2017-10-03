Why Today Is the Most Popular Day for Booking a Ski Vacation

Today and October 26 are two of the most popular days of the year for booking a winter ski getaway, according to new data from HomeAway.com.

By looking at historical bookings, the online vacation rental marketplace determined that 50 percent of homes in ski destinations (with four bedrooms or more) were booked by mid-October in 2016 — meaning travelers looking to take ski trips with large groups or families should make plans quickly.

And by December, 50 percent of all in-season (between December and March) ski destination rental homes in HomeAway’s inventory were off the market.

“The challenge for travelers is that there’s a limited number of ski homes to rent, so planning ahead is necessary,” HomeAway’s family travel expert, Melanie Fish, explained in a statement. “With snow already falling, and forecasters predicting normal to above normal snowfall for the season, every indication is that last year’s preseason booking performance is poised to repeat, if not pick up steam.”

Ultimately, travelers who want to visit one of the country’s top ski destinations may find that vacation rentals sell out even quicker this year — particularly if they’re interested in Whistler, Beaver Creek, and Park City.

Last year, most HomeAway bookings in these upscale ski towns were finalized by mid-November.

According to Ski.com, winter sports enthusiasts should have been planning their ski season trips as early as August.