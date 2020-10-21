Hit the Slopes in a Whole New Way at North America's Only Indoor Ski Center

It’s time to head back to the mountains. Just not in the way you expect.

Big SNOW American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow mountain, is back open and ready for skiers and riders to hit its unique slope once again. And it’s perhaps safer than ever thanks to its extensive new health and safety protocols.

The indoor ski experience located in East Rutherford, NJ, is implementing several updated safety measures including training its staff on new guidelines and even having its staff undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks before entering.

Officials at the mountain are also hoping to limit face-to-face interactions between staff and guests with a new advance online ticket program and via contactless scanning for arrival and entry in and out of the snow dome. And, like most places, face coverings will now be required for all guests and team members. Gloves will also be required for all guests entering the snow, but really, you’d want these anyway.

“Skiing and snowboarding are great naturally socially distant recreation activities, and we are all very excited to be able to open Big SNOW for our guests again,” Hugh Reynolds, vice president of marketing and sales, shared in a statement. “Our team has been working very hard these past few months to reinvent what the Big SNOW experience will look like in today’s COVID world. I’m confident that our guests will see and feel the results of that work when they visit us, and we’re looking forward to sharing the experience with them.”