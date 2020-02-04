This Canadian Ski Resort Wants to Take Valentine's Day to New Heights With Its Chairlift Speed Dating

Image zoom Courtesy of Mount Norquay

Speed dating is one way to spend Valentine’s Day, but speed dating on skis takes things to a whole new level — literally and figuratively.

That's exactly what one ski mountain is doing on Feb. 14. Mount Norquay in Banff, Alberta is inviting singles to ride the chairlift two by two, encouraging them to use the few short minutes on the ride to determine whether there is a connection. And while you’re sure to be bundled up (it’s Canada in February, after all), event organizers hope the sparks will fly.

But a chance at finding someone special during the Lifts of Love event at Mount Norquay won't be the only thing taking your breath away that night. You’ll find that it’s hard not to stare in awe at the views of the Canadian Rockies as you hurtle down runs made of perfectly packed powder.

“We thought it was time to disconnect from the apps and instead meet potential matches in a unique way that blends the tried-and-true practice of speed dating with what Alberta is notorious for — the Canadian Rockies and our slopes,” Teha Ciotti, the sales and events manager for Mount Norquay, told Travel + Leisure in an email. “This fun and casual event is perfect for anybody who loves to ski or snowboard and is open to looking for love in the mighty peaks of Banff National Park. What better way to meet a potential short-term ski buddy or lift-mate for life?”

This Valentine’s Day, single skiers and boarders can line up for a chairlift, with women on the left and men on the right, according to the organizers. They will board in pairs and when they reach the top, they can decide if they want to continue the conversation or zoom back down to try again with someone new.

Image zoom Courtesy of Mount Norquay

The event, which is for folks 18 and older, costs $45 in advance (or $50 on the day of) and includes a lift ticket. It runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., taking advantage of Mount Norquay’s night skiing.

And after you’ve had your fill of powder, warm up at the après-ski mixer, where you can sip on a Caesar (a quintessentially Canadian drink) and continue getting know your new potential match.