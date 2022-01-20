This $275,000-a-year Private Club in Aspen Just Reopened — and We Got a Peek Inside

As Aspen Snowmass celebrates its 75th ski season, its premier members-only club, Aspen Mountain Club, is reopening following an extensive renovation. The debut of this new look also ushers in a new, modernized era for the club; it's now rebranded as AspenX Mountain Club.

Led by artist and entrepreneur Paula Crown, with designs by Spanish sculptor and designer Luis Bustamante, the renovation of AspenX Mountain Club draws inspiration from the natural beauty of Aspen. Leaning into classicism and modernism, Bustamente took a different approach than the usual rugged, mountain-inspired styles found in Aspen. Instead, he employed complementing color schemes, the use of light and dark contrasts, and focused on textures and natural materials such as renewably sourced oak and wool.

A fireplace at ASPENX Mountain Club Credit: John Russo/Courtesy of ASPENX Mountain Club

With the intention of creating a visual and artistic cohesion across all the spaces in the AspenX Mountain Club, major changes were made to the reception area, lounge, main dining room, wine room, living room, boot room, game room, office, and bar, as well as to the locker rooms and restrooms.

The bar at ASPENX Mountain Club Credit: Shawn O'Connor/Courtesy of ASPENX Mountain Club

Though the club is newly renovated and refined, there are elements that still pay homage to its long history of providing a mountaintop refuge for its members. That includes the many walls covered in rare photographs and artworks sourced by Crown.

"From our humble beginnings 75 years ago, Aspen has blossomed into a thriving cultural hub that continues to attract a diverse rush of adventurers, creatives and intellectuals." Crown said in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure. "As we welcome this exciting new chapter for AspenX Mountain Club, we seek to honor our vibrant history while embracing a refashioned identity influenced by Aspen's unique energy and ever-growing community."

Along with the rebranding of the members club, Aspen Skiing Company also announced the launch of its new retail and experiential concept brand, AspenX, which will focus on unique experiences, rentals and retail. The new brand will also offer an apparel line with limited-edition capsule collections and custom collaborations — and will be available at an upcoming retail outpost in Gondola Plaza.

Ski Essentials at ASPENX Mountain Club Credit: John Russo/Courtesy of ASPENX Mountain Club

A dining room at ASPENX Mountain Club Credit: Shawn O'Connor/Courtesy of ASPENX Mountain Club

To join AspenX Mountain Club and enjoy its newly renovated space, you must be nominated by a current member. You'll then be placed on a waitlist and, once approved, will have to pay a $275,000 initiation fee. Club members can also bring non-members for lunch during ski season, though some restrictions apply.

