Score Free Lift Tickets at This New Jersey Resort by Reciting the Gettysburg Address on Abraham Lincoln's Birthday

Image zoom Courtesy of Mountain Creek Resort

President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday is coming up and one ski resort wants to celebrate by putting your high school history lessons to good use.

New Jersey’s Mountain Creek Resort, just over 50 miles from New York City, is giving away free lift tickets on Feb. 12 (Lincoln’s birthday) to anyone who can recite the Gettysburg Address in its entirety.

And like Honest Abe himself, you can’t cheat — the resort warns you can’t use headphones or any other listening devices to remember the words to the famous speech.

“The promotion recognizes the impact Honest Abe had on our history, and most importantly, it’s fun to watch people attempt to recite 272 word address,” Evan Kovach, the resort’s marketing director, told Travel + Leisure in an email, adding the resort is the “perfect snowy escape from the hustle and bustle of New York City.”

Kovach said the idea for the historical promotion dates back more than 20 years to when a former president of the resort thought it would be a good way to get people to come out before the busy President’s Day rush.

But it won’t take you four score and seven years to get to Mountain Creek Resort. In fact, Kovach said this East Coast ski resort is the closest to the Big Apple.

The mountain offers 167 skiable acres over four interconnected peaks and a terrain park with 67 dedicated freestyle acres. And with 47 different trails and night skiing available on every single one, there is plenty to explore.

When you’re done hitting the slopes, jump into a snow tube and go hurtling down -- the snow tubing park is made up of more than five acres and includes 30 different lanes.

To try your hand at the famous speech and that free lift ticket, head to the resort’s South and Red Tail Lodge Guest Services on Feb. 12.