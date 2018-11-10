7 Ski Resorts That Are Perfect for People Who Don't Ski

By Claire Trageser November 10, 2018
Credit: Courtesy of Vail Resorts
Ski season is approaching, and if you are married to, related to, or are friends with avid skiers, that means you may likely get dragged along to a ski resort. Or, maybe you are that avid skier and are trying to convince friends and family who don’t ski to come along with you on a trip.

Luckily, many ski resorts are prepared for just this type of predicament. They plan out activities and have special features, from spas to rope courses, for those who don’t want to ski, or maybe just need a day off from the slopes. Resorts also have plenty of activities for kids, too.

So when that time comes, and ski season is basically knocking on the door, here are seven of the best best ski resorts to visit that have plenty to experience without having to ski.
Live Music and Ice Skating at Northstar California Resort: North Lake Tahoe

Credit: Courtesy of Vail Resorts

During ski season this popular resort in North Lake Tahoe has an ice skating rink for visitors to enjoy, and maybe even pretend they're preparing for the 2020 Olympics. The rink offers concerts, including family-friendly shows, all winter long so you can zip around the rink listening to live music.

Dog Sledding Tours: Breckenridge, Colorado

Credit: Tony Savino/Corbis via Getty Images

The touring company Good Times Adventures caters to skiers in this popular Colorado destination with a special six-mile tour through the Swan River Valley. Guides teach you how to run the sled and manage the Siberian huskies on your team. During the tour, you’ll get a chance to run the dogs, ride in the sled and catch the action from a snowmobile sleigh with your guide.

Galactic Snowtubing at Camelback Resort: Tannersville, Pennsylvania

Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Mountain Resort

This Poconos ski resort claims to have the biggest snowtubing park in the United States, and now has bumped that up a notch with “Galactic Snowtubing” after the sun goes down. The 42 tubing lanes are open after dark for an LED light show while you zip down the speedy snowy course in a tube.

Winter Carnival and Springalicious Festival: Steamboat, Colorado

Credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

For a trip that includes some serious time with the local community plan your ski trip around these special winter events in Steamboat, Colorado. The Winter Carnival features a whole range of crazy sights and activities, including people riding shovels — like the ones you use to clear snow — being pulled down main street behind horses, skiers jumping through fiery hoops and skiers covered in neon lights for the the Night Extravaganza on Howelsen Hill.

The Willow Steam Spa at Fairmont Banff Springs: Banff, Canada

Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Banff Springs

A five-star Canadian ski resort, the Fairmont Banff Spring offers a luxury spa package as a retreat from the slopes and the snow. The spa has waterfalls and a mineral pool, plus saunas and jacuzzis. Try a Glacial Reflections Facial, which includes a rosehip facial massage, a moisturizing masque and a temple and scalp treatment performed with glacial globes.

Snowshoeing and Cross Country Skiing at Kirkwood Resort: Kirkwood, California

Credit: iStockphoto/Getty Images

If you want the workout and pretty scenery you get from skiing without having to actually ski downhill, there are plenty of options for snowshoeing and cross country skiing at different ski resorts. Kirkwood Resort in Lake Tahoe has over 35 miles of machine groomed trails with skating and snowshoe lanes. Here, you can explore the mountain scenery without needing to ride a chairlift.

Sleigh Rides at Park City Mountain Resort: Park City, Utah

Credit: Thomas Hart Shelby/Courtesy of Vail Resorts

This beautiful Utah ski resort gives you the chance to ride in a horse-drawn sleigh from the base of the mountain up to the lodge. Each sleigh is pulled by two horses and can hold between 10 and 12 passengers. You can opt for the sleigh-and-dinner option at the mountain lodge, or just take a trip through the beautiful scenery.

