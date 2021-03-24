You Can Take a Virtual Taxi Ride Around Singapore on Twitch — and You Tell It Where to Go

Over the last year, frequent flyers were forced to put away their wings and explore their backyards instead. Luckily, destinations around the world got hip to the internet game pretty quickly by offering virtual tours and experiences that people could do right from their couch. But now, a full year into the pandemic, the Singapore Tourism Board is proving that it just may indeed be the king of the virtual tours.

In March, the tourism board announced new programming on Twitch, a livestreaming platform your teenagers probably know everything about that's popular among gamers as well. The Singapore Tourism Board will be taking advantage of the technology to host four live streams, called Singapore by Stream, that allow anyone watching from around the world to visit. The streams will allow everyone to experience the landmarks and hidden gems of Singapore in a choose-your-own-adventure video.

"The taxi driver and a host will help give an insider guide to Singapore, sharing tips on where to find the best chicken satay and kaya toast (spoiler alert: it's Maxwell Food Centre and Ya Kun, respectively) and making stops along the way to show the best of Singapore while we're still stuck at home," the tourism board explained in a statement.

The team added, viewers are encouraged to engage with the taxi drivers throughout their experience to "create the feeling that they too are canvasing the Lion City while travel remains on hold." So go ahead, comment on what you want to see and the drivers will happily take you there.