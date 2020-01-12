What Every Grandparent Should Know Before Traveling With Their Grandchildren

Image zoom Getty Images

Multigenerational travel is a growing trend, especially for grandparents and grandkids. While parents may not have the flexibility to get away from work, grandparents often have the time and funds for a vacation — not to mention they want to create memories and bond with their grandchildren.

An AARP study indicated that over 50 percent of grandparents have at least one grandchild who lives more than 200 miles away, and about 30 percent live more than 50 miles from their closest grandchild. Travel is a great way to get better acquainted and develop a relationship with the child.

For the children, travel can be a time of discovery, both of the world and themselves. It offers a healthy change in routine — a chance to try different foods, see how others live, and learn geography or history in a fun way. Plus, simply learning how to travel, including navigating airports, trains, roads, and international destinations, is a valuable life skill.

A successful family trip requires planning and selecting the best destination for both the grandparents and children. Some things to consider: the ages and interests of the grandchildren, budget, health, and mobility of the grandparents. The type of vacation, whether a road trip, cruise, all-inclusive resort, theme park, big city, or a group tour, is another factor worth bearing in mind.

Road trips are flexible, and may be a solid option for a first vacation not too far from home. With a cruise or all-inclusive resort, all the arrangements for food, activities, and accommodations are covered. Group tours also make planning easier, and many, like Adventures by Disney, have age-appropriate activities with trained staff as well as time both together and separate, which could be welcome by everyone.

No matter the destination or type of trip you choose, here are some suggestions for a successful vacation experience: