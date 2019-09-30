Now that a job isn't limiting when and where you travel, you can take advantage of every season and spend plenty of time enjoying the outdoors. Resorts that offer a range of activities are perfect for guests who want to enjoy their favorite hobbies and then try something new. By spending a full week or two in one place you'll have time to learn and practice a new skill.

For most active travelers, the ideal destination has everything in one place or nearby, allowing you to settle in before you get out and explore. That was our goal in compiling this list of resorts — most of which include dining options, a variety of outdoor activities, and all the amenities that make a stay comfortable and luxurious. Once you arrive you can take your time to get acquainted with the landscape and then choose to stay busy or take it easy based on your mood.

As an added bonus, most properties offer convenient transportation, so you can get by without a car, and several are located near national parks.