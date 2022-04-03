7 Countries Where You Can Afford to Retire by the Beach

Soak up the sun when you retire to one of these affordable destinations.

Retiring to a quiet place by the beach is a dream for many Americans and others around the world. Perhaps the last two years of pandemic-related upheaval have intensified the dream of getting away from the daily grind to resettle in an ideal place. And for many, life by the beach is that ideal.

In most of the U.S., property by the seashore comes at a premium, and home prices are out of reach for many retirees. However, quite a few countries around the world offer pristine beaches, low cost of living, and attractive lifestyles, making them affordable destinations for those whose hearts are set on beachfront living.

These are some of the countries that make it possible to find that place by the sea and live comfortably for a fraction of what it would cost in the U.S. Most have expat communities, reasonably priced healthcare, affordable homes, and residency options.

Ecuador

Salinas beach with apartment buildings and yacht club in Ecuador, Pacific Coast Credit: Getty Images

Five hundred miles of shoreline, quaint fishing villages, and moderate weather are good starting points for retirement in this South American country. Another big plus is that they use the United States dollar for their currency. Good quality healthcare is available at reasonable prices, and public transportation in many cities makes a car unnecessary. In the city of Cuenca, for example, the cost of living is 66% less expensive, and rents are about 88% lower, when compared with New York City.

Nicaragua

Scenic view of sea against clear sky during sunset in Nicaragua Credit: Faryd Madrigal/500px/Getty Images

Located in Central America, Nicaragua is nicknamed "The Land of Lakes and Volcanoes." The country faces the shores of both the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, so there's plenty of beachfront to go around, in addition to rivers, lakes, and rainforests. The cost of living is low, and there are residency options for retirees requiring a monthly income of at least $600. In most places, U.S. dollars are accepted, and the Nicaraguan government offers tax incentives and encourages investment in the country. For example, out-of-country earnings are not taxable.

Thailand

Morning view of Phi-Phi island, Krabi Province, Thailand. Travel vacation background - Tropical island with resorts Credit: Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images

Retirees have their pick of beachfront locations in Thailand, including a number of tropical islands. The cost of living is low, the people are friendly, and the food is delicious — making this country a great retirement destination. The overall cost of living is around 38% lower than in the United States, and rent is about 64% lower. Retirement visas are available for those at least 50 years old with a valid passport, background check, at least $24,500 in a Thai bank account, and monthly income of about $2,000.

Vietnam

Person on a swing at Bai Bien Sao beach, Phu Quoc island, Vietnam Credit: Andrea Pistolesi/Getty Images

With 2,000 miles of coastline, finding a place to live near the beach should be relatively easy. Retirees will most likely rent since foreigners are restricted from owning land, with the exception of certain condo developments in large cities. For comparison, rent is about 69% lower than in the United States, and the cost of living is low — about 47% lower than in the U.S. Most retirees opt for the private health care system where costs are low and quality is high. Food is delicious and prices are low.

Belize

A scenic beach view showing a wooden boardwalk at the waters edge, framed by palm leaves. The crystal clear water against a bright blue sky. Credit: Michael Godek/Getty Images

While it's not the lowest cost option for retiring on the beach, Belize offers many advantages. First, there are miles of gorgeous coastline, and for a change of scenery, there's a dense rainforest on the mainland. The overall cost of living is about 28% lower than in the United States, and rent is 73% lower. Residents speak English, and both Belize currency and the U.S. dollar are accepted. The Qualified Retired Person Residency Program, an easy way to establish residency, requires income of at least $24,000 annually along with a background and medical check.

Colombia

Paradise beach of Playa Blanca on Island Baru by Cartagena in Colombia Credit: Getty Images

This South American country offers coastline on both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, so retirees seeking beach living have many options, and the Andes Mountains and Amazon rainforest are nearby for a change of scenery. The cost of living is about 61% lower than in the United States, and rents are a bargain at an average of 80% lower than in the U.S. Medical and dental care are high quality and affordable, with both public and private institutions available. Several visa categories are available, and the most common Migrant Pensionado Visa requires a minimum monthly income of about $717.

Mexico

Los Muertos Pier on the Malecon, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Credit: Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images