Over 65? This Mountaintop Spa Resort in California Is Offering $65 Rooms

After a year without travel, many people are looking forward to their next big trip. And if you're a senior citizen, you could even get a deal on your next hotel stay.

Chaminade Resort & Spa, a historic mountain resort in Santa Cruz, California, is now offering a special deal for people over 65 to help them get over their pandemic vacation deprivation. Now through May 27, seniors can get a room for only $65.

Chaminade Resort & Spa aerial view Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Chaminade Resort & Spa

"As different segments of the community begin to receive the highly anticipated vaccines, we recognize the strong demand and desire to get back out into the world," says Kevin Herbst, Chaminade's general manager, in a statement. "We've developed our $65 for 65 and Carefree & Cared For programs for those who now feel ready to return to travel, particularly our senior citizens that have been exceptionally challenged with isolation over the past year. Our hope is that Chaminade will provide that much-needed reset and recharge they are looking for."

The resort is the perfect place for people who want to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Nestled on 300 acres, the resort has many hiking trails nearby that are lined with redwood and eucalyptus trees. Or, if you're looking for a more rejuvenating experience, take a trip to the spa for a treatment or relax in the heated pool and hot tub. Guests are also treated to nightly live music while they sip wine on the terrace or play lawn games like horseshoes and cornhole.

For travelers who are under 65, rest assured that the resort also has you covered. In addition to the special discount for seniors, people who are under the age of 65 can take advantage of the resort's Carefree & Cared For package to help you get back to travel after a long quarantine. This package includes up to 50 percent off nightly accommodations Sunday through Thursday, with rates from $150, or up to 25 percent off nightly accommodations Friday and Saturday, with rates from $249.