Retirement Travel

Whether you are retired or still working, hoping to travel with family, a partner, or solo—Travel and Leisure has a wealth of senior trip ideas for every variety of senior travelers.

Most Recent

9 of the Best Places to Retire in Europe

Thinking about retiring in Europe? Consider these nine destinations.
Over 65? This Mountaintop Spa Resort in California Is Offering $65 Rooms

Chaminade Resort & Spa has it all for a price you'll love.
14 Best Senior-friendly Travel Groups

These senior-friendly travel companies offer tours and travel experiences as diverse as their clients.
11 Best Cities to Retire in the U.S

From Sarasota and Fort Myers in Florida to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, here's where to retire in 2021 across the United States.
This Sunny City Is the Best Place to Retire in America

Florida cities swept the top four spots — but only one could be the winner.
It's Not Too Late to Travel Solo After Retirement — but Don't Make These 14 Mistakes

“Sometimes as you’re getting older, you might start feeling less capable. You go out there and you navigate the world by yourself? Yeah, you come back feeling pretty darn strong.”
More Senior Travel

'Pets Together' Program Helps Seniors, Nurses, and More Have Virtual Playdates With Cute Animals

Some of the animals available to chat include cows Muffin and Baby, dog and cat best friends Groot and Happy, and Marcus the horse.
10 Best Places to Retire in Florida (Video)

Warm weather, beautiful beaches, and lots of cultural attractions are just a few of the reasons to retire in Florida.
Retirees Share Their Biggest Travel Mistakes and Lessons Learned (Video)

Matthew McConaughey Delights Texas Senior Citizens With a Game of Virtual Bingo

This Airline Is Flying Stranded Seniors Home Via Private Jet Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Video)

Expert-approved Savings Tips to Make Traveling After Retirement a Breeze

The Best Islands to Retire, From the Caribbean to the Mediterranean

For retirees seeking a change of scenery, lifestyle, or a more economical place to settle, we rounded up some ideas.

All Retirement Travel

Self-made Millionaires Who Retire Early Have These 17 Financial Habits in Common

Six Cost-Saving Tips for Traveling in Retirement (Video)

Southwest Is Discontinuing Its Discounted Fares for Senior Citizens (Video)

We Followed Our Dreams and Retired to Mexico. This Is What No One Tells You About Starting a New Life Abroad.

8 Outdoorsy Trips Perfect for Retirees Who Love Spending Time in Nature

The Cheapest Place to Retire Abroad Is Also One of the Most Scenic

These Are the 8 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. Right Now

Do This One Thing ASAP to Boost Your Retirement Savings This Year

Why Adventurous Travelers Over 50 Should Go to Patagonia

We Traded Our Home for a $50,000 RV in Retirement — and We've Never Been Happier

This Retired Couple Has Been on Over 100 Cruises — Here's How They Budget for Their Trips

These 9 Apps Are Game-changers for Seniors Who Love to Travel

Suze Orman Says This Is the Age You Should Retire — Not a Month or Year Before

Here's How Much Money You Actually Need to Retire at 55

This Florida City Is the Best Place to Retire in the U.S., According to Experts (Video)

Here Are the Best and Worst States for Retirement (Video)

5 Countries Where You Can Retire by the Beach for Less Than $1,500 a Month

Watch This 94-year-old Woman Ride a Slip-and-slide at Her Nursing Home: 'She Went Down the Slide Three Times!'

Entire Southwest Plane Sings Happy Birthday to 101-year-old WWII Veteran

More Than 300 Neighbors Throw Retirement Block Party for Beloved Mailman of 34 Years — and Raise Money for His Dream Vacation

McDonald's Is Teaming up With AARP to Hire Older Workers

The Best Trips to Take in Your 60s

The Best Trips to Take With Your Grandkids

How to Save the Most on an Amtrak Trip If You're 65+

You Might Be Able to Retire to Beautiful Southern Italy Without Paying Taxes for 10 Years

