This 14-day Train Trip Will Take You to 5 National Parks Across the U.S.

Published on August 1, 2022
Grand Tetons behind water and trees
Photo: Andrew Wong/Getty Images

Vacations by Rail invites you to take the slow route to see a few of America's most beautiful national parks.

The vacation company is well-known for its delightful trips by train across the globe, but one of its most popular journeys is its 14-day trip through the American West to visit five stellar national parks along the way.

The trip begins at Chicago's Union Station, where guests will board Amtrak's Empire Builder train and settle into their accommodations. They'll take the overnight train to the first official stop at Glacier National Park. Guests will have time to explore the park, hike through its awe-inspiring terrain, and see its 25 glaciers, hundreds of lakes, and flowing waterfalls. And in the mid-morning, guests will take a vintage open-air Red Jammer bus for a tour of the famed Going-to-the-Sun Road while they cross the Continental Divide.

Glacier National Park, Montana, Wild Goose Island at Saint Mary Lake
Jonathan W. Cohen/Getty Images

From there, the journey continues to Yellowstone National Park. At the park, guests will get the chance to tour its famed attractions, including Upper and Lower Falls, Hayden Valley, Old Faithful, Fountain Paint Pots, and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.

Porcelain Springs area of Norris Geyser Basin a very active thermal area in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.
Gerald Corsi/Getty Images

The trip next takes guests to Grand Teton National Park for a float along the Snake River. On the water, guests can view the glorious Teton mountain range and maybe even spot a few bison, elk, and moose along the way.

A dirt road curves along cliffs high above a canyon in Canyonlands National park
Jim Ekstrand/Getty Images

The trip concludes with a visit to Utah to see both Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, where guests can enjoy the gorgeous natural arches, red rocks, and incredible, vibrantly colorful sunsets.

Panoramic view of Arches National Park
Getty Images

The trip includes all rail travel, hotel accommodations for 12 nights (including four nights at Glacier Park Lodge or Grouse Mountain Lodge and two nights inside Yellowstone National Park), excursions and national park entrance fees, and all meals on board the train when guests upgrade to private sleeping accommodations.

The 14-day trip begins at $4,195 per person. There are still a few spots left for the Aug. 18 departure, but for more flexibility, check out its 2023 calendar, which includes departures June through August.

