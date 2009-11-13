Seattle’s New Hot Neighborhood

A formerly rough-around-the-edges district called Georgetown is waking from a decades-long sleep thanks to spirited trailblazers with serious creative cred.

1. All City Coffee

When designer Seth Levy moved here, he couldn’t find a decent cup of coffee. His solution? Opening this light-filled café, which now serves the best lattes in the city.

2. The Mix/ER Arts

The multimedia venue is part gallery, part concert hall, and all about promoting local talent; live shows range from indie rock to classical guitar.

3. Great Stuff Vintage Furnishings

Devoted collector Kirk Albert scours the country for rare objets: patina-rich industrial worktables, antique mercury-shaded lamps, vintage canvas sideshow banners.

4. Totally Blown Glass

Artist Dehanna Jones makes luminous vases and bowls from handblown transparent and opaque glass.

5. Corson Building

This 1910 restaurant feels like an urban farmhouse, ringed by vegetable beds and fruit trees. Chef Matthew Dillon is known for his commitment to local dishes, including grass-fed beef tongue with fiddle-head ferns. Dinner for two $180.

