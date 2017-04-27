This surfing safari takes you out to turquoise waves in the middle of the Maldives

The Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is offering a seaplane-enabled private surfing safari that sounds too good to be real.

Visitors who embark on the journey will take a private seaplane, with seating for up to eight people, direct from the resort to secluded breaks around the tropical atolls.

They’ll be accompanied by Tropicsurf expert guides, who can offer insight between breaks.

seaplane surfing safari Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

The package will take guests to as many of hidden locales as can be fit within daylight hours. And after surfing their heart out, guests can go back to hang out on the seaplane and enjoy a drink.

The Maldives’ combination of warm waters, year-round swells, and deep and flat reefs make the archipelago a surfers' paradise.