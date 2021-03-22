Visit Distilleries, Castles, and Dramatic Cliffs on Scotland’s Hebrides Islands

I took the Caledonian Sleeper north from London. Sleeper trains are not what they once were, and there is always a little disappointment when you don't encounter a Russian countess or a mustachioed spy in the dining car. I did, however, meet a lawyer from Edinburgh with the softest Scottish brogue who told me she goes to the Hebrides every year. As the train hurtled northward through the darkness, we ordered a dram of whisky. "They may be small islands, but it is a world that feels bigger than any I know," she told me. "I go because I want to lose myself."