This Glamping Hotel in the Scottish Countryside Has Gorgeous Wooden Domes and Log-burning Hot Tubs

Looking for an off-the-grid holiday? Then let us introduce you to Loch Ken Eco Bothies in Scotland. Located on the banks of the stunning Loch Ken, in the heart of the UNESCO Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere, the hotel's unique accommodations were made to immerse guests in nature without sacrificing the luxury of modern amenities and beautiful design.

Each of the four cottages, or "bothies," comes with a full set of luxe amenities — including log-burning hot tubs. The most eye-catching of the bothies, though, is the newest, mushroom-shaped, laminate-clad structure, dubbed The Osprey.

The interior of a Bothies Glamping Dome Credit: Courtesy of Bothies

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom dome-like building, completed in 2020, was conceived by a local architect who incorporated eco-friendly materials such as laminate and larch at every stage of the process. The Osprey has a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar and a spacious living room. The home's focal point is a chic hanging fireplace which certainly ups the coziness factor of the property.

French doors open up to a private deck, while panoramic windows allow guests to enjoy the idyllic views from every bedroom. And speaking of the views, a spiral staircase from the living room area leads to a mezzanine platform with a telescope — after all, the area is among the best in the country for stargazing.

A hot tub outside of a Bothies Glamping Dome Credit: Courtesy of Bothies

Other noteworthy amenities include a hot tub and a pair of kayaks and paddleboards that will certainly come in handy since the lake is just a few steps away. Windsurfing, archery, mountain biking, and climbing are just some of the activities you can enjoy at the nearby Galloway Activity Centre.