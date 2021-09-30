This Midwestern Resort Is a 12,000-acre Winter Wonderland With Snowshoeing, Ice Fishing, and Skating

It doesn't get more adventure-filled than this.

Sand Valley, a resort destination in Rome, Wisconsin, is inviting travelers everywhere to come and experience a bit of midwest hospitality this fall and winter.

Located in the middle of 12,000 acres of private land, surrounded by prehistoric sand dunes and towering trees, the hotel is ready to welcome guests to come to see the changing colors of fall and stay straight through to the first snow.

"We are thrilled to unveil a variety of new fall and winter activities and adventures that the entire family will enjoy. Guests are surrounded by clear sky, fresh air, and plenty of wide-open space for exploration and adventure," Chris Keiser, co-owner of Sand Valley, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

Though already well-known for its world-class golf course, Keiser added, the resort's upcoming events and offerings will foster a sense of connectedness that is emblematic of the spirit of Sand Valley.

Aerial of Sand Valley Credit: Courtesy of Sand Valley

It's a place where couples, families, and groups (hello, bachelor and bachelorette parties) can gather in a variety of accommodations ranging from single king rooms starting at $225/night to private suites starting at $550/night. The hotel even has dog-friendly, freestanding cottages available starting at $900/night for those who can't bear the thought of leaving their four-legged friends behind.

As for what you can do outside the rooms, Sand Valley is the place to be for active experiences including hiking, fishing, yoga, stargazing, fat-tire biking, and more. And, once the snow falls, guests can try their hand at snowshoeing, ice skating, ice fishing, and cross-country skiing as well.

Other brand-new programming experiences include the Birding & Bocce package, which comes complete with a "Birds of Wisconsin Field Guide" and picnic basket with homemade snacks and drinks, and an Ice Fishing package that comes with a "soul-warming snacks menu" including hot chili, beer cheese soup, apple cider, and bourbon cocktails.

Exterior of Sand Valley in the winter Credit: Courtesy of Sand Valley

Guests can also come for a variety of events throughout the fall and winter including the Full Moon Bocce Ball Tournament on Nov. 19 and take part in the "World of Whiskey" tasting in the resort's heated tent in between matches.

Come back in early 2022 for the resort's Wellness Weekend for guided breathwork classes, cold therapy, sunrise yoga, nature hikes, and a Wim Hof Introductory Workshop, all taking place from Jan. 6-9, 2022.

There's also the Snow Valley with Visit Rome event from Feb. 3-6, which is ideal for families who want to partake in activities like sledding, tubing, ice skating, pond hockey, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowman building, and more. Come back once more from March 3-6 to close out the season with the Brews & Brats event showcasing artisanal brats, local craft beers, and educational chats about the history of microbrewing.