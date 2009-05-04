San Francisco Treat

Next time you’re in the City by the Bay, you can all be like kids in a candy shop at the new Miette Confiserie. Tucked among the art galleries and design stores of happening Hayes Valley, the emporium is the place to taste-test Dutch licorice, sample locally made caramels, and sink your teeth into gingerbread cupcakes from the owners’ patisserie in the Ferry Building. Don’t miss the organic cotton candy, flavored with rose-geranium essence from farmers’-market flowers. Then burn it all off at the grassy park across the street. 449 Octavia Blvd.; 415/626-6221; miette.com.