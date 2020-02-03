The Most Instagrammable Spots in San Diego

Image zoom Getty Images

Let’s be real, all of Southern California is beautiful — but there’s something extra special about San Diego.

The city is home to its fair share of picture-perfect places from its stunning coastlines to its striking hillside hikes and public parks. That all makes it little surprise that the hashtag #SanDiego has more than 25 million mentions on Instagram.

One look through the feed and it becomes clear that San Diego is a bright, fun, and cheerful place that’s ready to welcome visitors from all over the world. However, if it’s your first time traveling to the city by the Pacific Ocean, it can be overwhelming, especially if you’re looking to get a lot of likes on social media along the way. Don’t worry, as we’re here to help.

Here are the 10 most Instagrammable places in San Diego all visitors need to see, photograph, and share on their next trip.

Sunset Cliffs National Park

Sunset Cliffs National Park is a gorgeous stretch of 68 acres along the Point Loma peninsula. It’s a place where guests can come hike, explore, or just sit all day and watch the sun go down over the ocean. If you do want to see the evening show put on by Mother Nature, however, you may want to get there early as it’s a rather popular spot to see the sun sink into the water. Address: 1253 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego, CA

Balboa Park

Balboa Park is the place where photography dreams come true. Inside visitors can spend an entire day taking photos in the museum, between the flower fields, of the cute animals, and more. In fact, with more than 1,200 acres you may need to schedule in two days instead of one. Address: 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA

Old Town San Diego

San Diego is known for a lot of things, but one of its best elements is its delicious Mexican food scene. One of the best places to taste it all is in Old Town. The historic neighborhood, which also happens to be a designated state park, is home to plenty of local vendors selling colorful goods, photo-worthy backdrops, delicious food, and much more. Address: 4002 Wallace St, San Diego, CA

Flower Fields in Carlsbad Ranch

Though technically located about 30 minutes away, the Flower Fields should be considered an honorary San Diego attraction as an afternoon trip from the city is just that easy. The 50 acres of flower fields are open to the public for tours and photo times throughout the day. Check the website for a schedule of events and predicted blooming times. Address: 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA

Artelexia

The Mexican craft store known as Artelexia is gorgeous both inside and out. The store’s outer mural reading “you are radiant” has become quite the tourist and Instagram attraction, while its vibrant interior is also a rather popular place to photograph. Just don’t leave without buying a souvenir or two to remember your visit. Address: 3803 Ray St, San Diego, CA

Seaport Village

The waterfront shopping and dining complex known as Seaport Village is home to more than 70 shops including local art galleries and plenty of seafood-inspired restaurants. On some days, guests will even be lucky enough to spot the Rock Balancing Man building his creations along the shore. Drop him a small donation and snap a few images just for your Instagram. Address: 849 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA

Scripps Pier at La Jolla Beach

There’s no picture more quintessentially Southern Californian than a photo under Scripps Pier. The old wooden pier is actually one of the largest research piers in the nation. Head down to check out the plentiful sea life swimming around and even capture a few photos of the surfers paddling by. Address: 8650 Kennel Way, La Jolla, CA

San Diego Zoo

There’s no way we could create a list of San Diego’s most Instagram-worthy destinations without adding the San Diego Zoo to the list. After all, it is home to some of the cutest animals on Earth. Head over, snap a few selfies with your favorite species, and share it all on social. Address: 2920 Zoo Dr, San Diego, CA

Hotel del Coronado

The Hotel del Coronado is as San Diego as San Diego gets. The hotel first opened its doors in 1888. It quickly became an iconic landmark of the city and was officially designated a California Historical Landmark in 1970as well as a National Historic Landmark in 1977. Address: 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA

Torrey Pines Nature Reserve

No visit to San Diego would be complete without a visit to Torrey Pines Nature Reserve. As the California Department of Parks and Recreation explains, Torrey Pines is home to one of the nation's rarest pine tree, the Pinus torreyana, as well as one of the last salt marshes and waterfowl refuges in Southern California. Visitors to the park can hike along the craggy trails filled with wildflowers and take in the views of the Pacific below. Address: 12600 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla