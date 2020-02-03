The Best Events in San Diego This Year, From a Pride Celebration to an Epic Cinco de Mayo Party

Image zoom David Hartig/Courtesy of San Diego Symphony Summer Pop

A trip to San Diego is always a good decision. After all, the weather in San Diego hovers somewhere around 72 and sunny all year long, meaning no matter when you plan a visit the city by the Pacific Ocean will be there to welcome you with a warm hug. However, there are a few ways to punch up a trip to San Diego, including timing your visit for one of its fantastic festivals.

From celebrating its local artists to pouring a few of its famous pints, checking out a couple of San Diego flicks and listening to its local symphony, here are seven events throughout the year that are worth planning an entire vacation around.

San Diego Beer Week

Image zoom Arlene Ibarra/Courtesy of San Diego Tourism Authority

San Diego is home to more than 150 craft beer breweries. Though each brewery hosts its own tastings throughout the year, in fall the entire city comes together to cheers as one for San Diego Beer Week. Over the course of 10 days, the beer gardens open, the ales start flowing, and everyone tosses one back in unison. Check back on the San Diego Brewer’s Guild website for 2020 dates.

Mission Federal ArtWalk

Image zoom Courtesy of Paul Nestor via San Diego Tourism Authority

Each April, San Diego’s artists (along with artists from around the nation) go on display with the Mission Federal ArtWalk. During the festival, guests can come and peruse the art, meet the artists, and invest in a few pieces they love at every price point. Join ArtWalk’s mailing list to be the first to know the festival’s schedule.

Cinco de Mayo in Old Town

Image zoom Courtesy of SanDiego.org

Old Town San Diego is already a thriving destination for Mexican American culture, which is why it’s the place to be for Cinco de Mayo. The historic neighborhood completely transforms over the weekend to celebrate Mexican food, music, and culture.

San Diego Film Festival

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for San Diego Film Foundation

Each fall, the San Diego Film Festival invites some of the nation’s best filmmakers to come to screen their newest movies. At the festival, guests can watch exclusive world premieres and discover some of the newest independent films on the market. Fans also have the opportunity to meet their favorite creatives and ask their questions about the filmmaking process directly to actors, producers, and directors.

San Diego Symphony Summer Pops Series

Image zoom David Hartig/Courtesy of San Diego Symphony Summer Pop

This summer, head to San Diego, sit out on the beach and let the music wash over you during the San Diego Symphony’s Summer Pops Series. Each year, the Symphony takes its concerts out of the hall and into the great outdoors at the San Diego Bay to the delight of visitors from all over the world. Check back for each show date and to find out all the individual summer-themed shows soon.

San Diego Pride Festival

Image zoom Courtesy of San Diego Pride

This summer, on July 18 and July 19, San Diego will celebrate its annual Pride Festival with entertainment, interactive exhibits, cultural presentations, and more. The annual event draws thousands of people from around the state and nation to come to join in the parade and parties to help raise up the entire LGBTQI community. Grab tickets to all the events here.

San Diego Fleet Week

Image zoom Courtesy of U.S. Navy Photo by Arlo Abrahamson

This summer, San Diego will celebrate the 85th anniversary of San Diego Fleet Week. The week-long event celebrates and honors the men and women who serve in the United States military with public events throughout the city. See the entire schedule of events and stay tuned for 2020 dates over on the city of San Diego’s website.