Deep in Uganda's Kyambura Gorge, An Endangered Group of Chimpanzees Has Survived Against All Odds

"They are disciplining someone," explained Ruth Imalingat, the Uganda Wildlife Authority ranger leading my tracking excursion. "I suspect Mweya is giving a beating." As the cacophony rose again, Imalingat turned toward the sound. "They are moving," she said, looking back at me. Chimpanzees travel on foot when searching for food, but spend most of their time far above ground in the thick vegetation of the rain forest's canopy, where they're more difficult to observe. I fell into step as she trampled through the dense brush, rifle slung over her shoulder. The gun was a precaution. If we were to meet an elephant on its way to the river, she'd fire a shot into the air to scare it away.