10 Safaris That Offer Unforgettable Experiences for Every Budget

Explore and indulge on this luxury safari trek across Northern Tanzania and Zanzibar and bear witness to some of Africa’s most breathtaking wildlife destinations; Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater and Lake Manyara to name but a few. This trip ends on an idyllic ice-white beach in Zanzibar and you’ll travel in style and comfort throughout. Itineraries are tailor-made but the twelve night package includes five nights at the stunningly beautiful Breezes Beach Club & Spa on the East coast of Zanzibar, plus four days and nights tracking the wildebeest migration and resident game at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Serengeti national park.

Northern Tanzania and Zanzibar Safari, Scott Dunn (from $9,995/person for 12 days), 858-523-9000