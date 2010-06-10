10 Tricks to an Affordable Safari

The Strategy: Take a guided driving safari

The Place: Tanzania

The Deal: Self-drives are perfect for some travelers, but in an unknown land they can be intimidating. On ProAfrica's (a division of Protravel) 12-day Tanzania safari, you're driven in 4 x 4 vehicles by an experienced driver-guide who knows the animals as well as he knows the roads. To add cultural meaning to the trip, you'll stop at village markets, meet students in schools, and chat with locals: components that make an experience. After all, Africa is too far to go to simply get from one point to the other. You'll visit three of Tanzania's finest reserves: Tarangire, Ngorongoro Crater, and the Serengeti. These parks aren't exactly adjacent, but by driving between them, you'll get a deep understanding of the varied terrain and widllife. And with accommodation in stylish, mid-range, owner-run lodges, you'll feel like you're spending way more than $9,000 per person, total: all meals, game drives, transportation, and activities are included in that cost.