The completely secluded tented River Camp, by the Njageteck River in the Masai Mara, is casually furnished with owners Richard Roberts and Liz Fusco’s collectibles—in a picture-perfect way that looks just like Taylor’s film set. There’s a resident lion pride that’s known to frequent the area, so there is a good chance of seeing them up close.

The year-old Mwiba Lodge, right next to the southern Serengeti, is slightly less casual but has all the amenities a pop star would expect. Set among stone boulders, near the Arugusinyai River, the 10 tented suites (which can be connected) each have a private pool, a roaring fireplace, day beds for sunning, a soaking bath, and insane views of the Great Migration.