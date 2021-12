When Singita was founded in 1993—with the launch of Ebony Lodge in South Africa’s Sabi Sand Game Reserve—it raised the bar for luxury safaris across the continent. And more than 20 years later, it continues to impress: Singita Sabi Sand (made up of Ebony Lodge and Boulders Lodge) was recently ranked the No. 7 hotel in the world, according to T+L’s 2015 Worlds Best Awards Today, the original property reopens after a complete redesign, which included eliminating walls from each suite in order to bring guests closer to the surrounding natural landscape. In addition, the exclusive-use Ebony Villa was built, with two family suites, a pool and deck area, and access to a private guide and chef.According to Luke Bailes, CEO and owner of Singita, “In reinventing Ebony, there was a need to honor its unique sense of place and its significance as Singita’s original lodge.” Here, check out T+L’s sneak peek of Ebony Lodge.