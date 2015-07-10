An Exclusive Look at Singita's Safari Lodge Overhaul

By Brooke Porter Katz July 10, 2015
When Singita was founded in 1993—with the launch of Ebony Lodge in South Africa’s Sabi Sand Game Reserve—it raised the bar for luxury safaris across the continent. And more than 20 years later, it continues to impress: Singita Sabi Sand (made up of Ebony Lodge and Boulders Lodge) was recently ranked the No. 7 hotel in the world, according to T+L’s 2015 Worlds Best Awards.

Today, the original property reopens after a complete redesign, which included eliminating walls from each suite in order to bring guests closer to the surrounding natural landscape. In addition, the exclusive-use Ebony Villa was built, with two family suites, a pool and deck area, and access to a private guide and chef.

According to Luke Bailes, CEO and owner of Singita, “In reinventing Ebony, there was a need to honor its unique sense of place and its significance as Singita’s original lodge.” Here, check out T+L’s sneak peek of Ebony Lodge.
The entire front wall of each thatched-roof suite was removed—replaced with two-thirds canvas and one-third glass below—creating an open environment and a stronger connection to the outdoors. In the black-and-white color palette, dark, polished ebony wood stands in stark contrast to ivory linens and cottons. Other highlights: bold, graphic patterns; textured fabrics (not an animal skin in sight, faux or real); animal and portrait photography; and tribal and Eurocentric antiques.

Canvas sidewalls emphasize the feeling of being in a tent—albeit one where the ensuite bathrooms have chandelier lighting, claw-foot tubs, and views of the surrounding landscape.

A carved ebony statue stands sentry on the private patio, where guests can relax between safari drives—even take a dip in their very own plunge pool.

The dining room is a vision of ebony and gold, with over-sized tribal patterns on the walls and shining details like candlesticks and engraved plates above the fireplace. Safari goers will appreciate the subtle nods to wildlife (as seen in the bird sculptures adorning the table).

Each suite comes with a sitting room, similar in look and feel to the common space shown here. The cast-iron table is ideal for private dinners, and an armoire comes equipped with essentials like tea, coffee, snacks, and ingredients for your evening cocktail. The toughest decision you’ll have to make? Choosing where to enjoy your G&T.

At the old Ebony, there was a distinct separation between the indoor and outdoor areas. No longer. Designer Boyd Ferguson opened it all up by lengthening the dining decks, installing large glass areas that showcase the backdrop of Sabi Sand, and shaded, temperature-controlled verandas so guests can stay cool outdoors.

By Brooke Porter Katz