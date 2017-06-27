Get out of the safari vehicle and closer to the action.

Get Up Close to Africa's Wildlife on These Unconventional Safaris

While safari travel has remained on many people’s bucket lists for decades, the experience has evolved over the years. Today, safaris are mostly shaped with conservation and wildlife protection at the forefront, and travelers have the opportunity to get closer than ever to the wildlife they encounter. In fact, getting off of the safari vehicle is where the real adventure begins.

From remote, unexplored stretches of Botswana to Zimbabwe’s iconic national parks, visitors can experience Africa’s most iconic animals by foot, horse, or even canoe. We’ve rounded-up some of the most exciting new ways travelers are taking to the continent’s most iconic landscapes.

Canoe down Botswana’s Selinda Spillway for a surround-sound encounter with the 600 bird species that live on this ancient waterway. five days from $3,500.

Walk with Masai guides through Tanzania’s Crater Highlands and Lake Manyara National Park, learning about the community’s way of life as you go. 13 days from $11,749.

Ride on horseback through Kenya’s Masai Mara during the annual wildebeest and zebra migration, a wildlife experience matched by few others. Experienced riders can also trot around the periphery of the migration, where a high concentration of resident predators gathers. four days from $2,220.