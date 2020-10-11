Forget Quarantine Pods — Try a 'Safari Bubble' at This Luxury Lodge in Zimbabwe Instead

Quarantine pods, travel corridors...safari bubbles? Just add it to the list of new ways to socialize and travel in 2020. With Zimbabwe reopening its borders last week, luxury lodge Matetsi Victoria Falls is bringing this new safari concept to life with an exclusive buyout program.

As a complement to its already existing helipad, Matetsi Victoria Falls recently unveiled a new private airstrip, along with a new way for guests to enjoy their vacation from takeoff to touchdown. As part of the “safari bubble” concept, guests can fly commercially into Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport before boarding a privately chartered aircraft landing directly into the Matetsi Private Game Reserve. Aircrafts of varying sizes are available to accommodate groups both big and small.

Alternatively, guests can fly privately into Victoria Falls International Airport and then hop on the scenic Flight of Angels helicopter experience. Along the way, passengers will catch their first glimpse of Victoria Falls, one of the largest waterfalls in the world, before landing directly in the Matetsi Private Game Reserve.

Once at the lodge, guests will have access to 136,000 acres of wilderness, including a private area of the Zambezi River. To keep visitors within their “safari bubbles,” they’ll have the choice of full or part exclusive use of the lodge.

Matetsi Victoria Falls comprises two camps, and with part exclusive use of the lodge, guests can take over Matetsi’s West Camp, which features up to seven rooms with one family room, accommodating up to 14 adult guests. This also includes exclusive use of the West Camp’s main guest area, three private vehicles, three extra beds subject to availability, and access to the general guest recreation area. The full exclusive option includes a buyout of the whole lodge, including private access to the surrounding wilderness.

In both cases, guests will be looked after by a dedicated team, including a private chef and butler. Private safari vehicles will also be at their disposal, with personal guides and trackers to lead the way.

Buyouts are available on a nightly or weekly basis. Rates for Matetsi Victoria Falls’ part exclusive use option start from $9,500 in 2020 and $11,000 in 2021. The full exclusive buyout starts from $22,000 in 2020, or $25,000 in 2021.

