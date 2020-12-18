This Safari Company Will Reward Your Conservation Donations With Future Travel Credits

2020 has been a hard year for all of us, especially for those who depend on tourism. But, just because we can’t travel and visit in person doesn’t mean we can’t donate to our favorite places in the season of giving.

Next Adventure, a travel company that focuses on “crafting custom African journeys for travelers all over the globe,” is looking to help its favorite conservation and community programs across the continent, which have been hit hard by the lack of travel throughout the year.

Each day throughout the month of December, the company is highlighting projects from all over East and Southern Africa that you can give to in their time of need.

“African safaris simply wouldn’t be possible without local community leaders and passionate conservationists working to protect these wild and precious places,” Next Adventure explained on its website. “While Next Adventure is focused on planning creative, custom safaris, we’re also committed to sustaining a positive impact. For 25 years, we’ve partnered with the most responsible ecotourism brands and operators in Africa. In lieu of traveling, we encourage you to learn more about the projects our clients and partners support. If you’re moved by their work, send them a note, follow and share their progress, and make a small contribution if you can.”

The projects include the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association, which uses “a holistic and multi-disciplinary approach to reverse the declining trend of the endangered Grey Crowned Cranes in Rwanda, with a focus on stopping the illegal trade.”

It also includes the chance to give to the Children in the Wilderness, a non-profit organization “supported by ecotourism company Wilderness Safaris, which aims to facilitate sustainable conservation through leadership development and education of children in Africa.”

And that’s just the beginning. See the dozens of programs waiting for your donations here.

As an incentive to give, Next Adventure is offering to match any contributions to these projects up to $500 with a matching credit toward travel arrangements between now and the end of 2022. So, what are you waiting for? Give back and get ready to travel again in 2021.