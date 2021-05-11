You Could Win a Luxury Safari for 2 in Botswana When You Answer This Simple Question

When it comes to bucket-list vacations, an African safari ranks high for many travelers. For some, it could take years of saving up to embark on this once-in-a-lifetime trip. But now, there's a new contest giving travelers the opportunity to win a safari vacation at a luxury lodge in Botswana.

With the hope of inspiring travelers to visit the continent, Lion World Travel — a company specializing in affordable luxury safaris and tours in Southern Africa, East Africa, and Egypt — is hosting the We Love Africa contest in conjunction with the release of a new video series by the same name. The prize that's up for grabs is a three-night stay for two at the newly opened Xigera Safari Lodge in the Okavango Delta of Botswana. And to make sure the winner and their guest have no trouble packing for the trip, the prize also includes Heys luggage and a five-piece set of Ecotex packing cubes.

"I believe that we will all be able to explore the magic of Africa very soon," said Lucille Sive, president of Lion World Travel and CEO of The Travel Corporation's Africa Division, in a press release. "In the meantime, we are thrilled to invite people to enter our We Love Africa contest, so they can enjoy everything Africa has to offer until we are able to travel again."

To enter for a chance to win the luxury safari, travelers must head to the We Love Africa contest form, fill out their contact information, and answer a simple question: Why do you want to visit Africa? Responses can only be 100 words, but multiple entries are allowed. Only one winner will be chosen, so participants might want to think outside the box as "preference [will be given] to inspiring, funny, and creative entries."

Exterior of Xigera, a luxury Botswana lodge Credit: Courtesy of Red Carnation Hotels

Though watching the videos in the We Love Africa series is not required in order to enter the contest, viewing at least a few is highly encouraged. Beyond giving a glimpse into the wildlife encounters, cooking classes, and beautiful accommodations that travelers could experience on a trip to Africa, the videos also serve as inspiration for answering the contest's question.

Entries for the We Love Africa contest are open now through May 31, 2021. For more information, including links to the video series and contest entry form, click here.