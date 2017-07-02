For a long time, going on safari basically meant one thing: observing wildlife from the inside of a jeep. These days, however, discerning travelers want to go deeper. Instead of being told about the animals, and efforts to conserve them, they want to participate — whether spending the day with an anti-poaching unit or taking part in a rhino-relocation mission.

According to Michael Lorentz, of safari specialist Passage to Africa, the itinerary of the future is driven by experience, rather than by creature comforts. "It has become about what you did, the people you met who are making a difference," Lorentz said, noting many guests want privileged access to one-off conservation missions, such as witnessing African Parks' translocation of elephants in Malawi (six days from $7,500).