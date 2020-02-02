See Wild Lions and Giraffes on Safari Before Sailing Through the Seychelles on This New Luxury Vacation

Image zoom Getty Images

Even the most ambitious of travelers wouldn’t dream of combining a multi-day safari and a week-long island cruise – but thanks to a new initiative by Beyond Cruises, travelers can experience both on one vacation. The cruise line has created a land to sea itinerary that starts with a five-day land excursion in Kenya and ends with a seven-night cruise through the Seychelles.

The land portion of the trip kicks off with a stay near Lake Nakuru National Park, which is known for its plentiful flamingos and game drives. Travelers then stay in a lodge in the heart of the Maasai Mara National Reserve with the opportunity to see lions, cheetahs, elephants, zebras, and hippos.

After a flight to the Seychelles, travelers board the Pegasus to visit some of the world’s most beautiful beaches. Nature reserve excursions and snorkeling in the pristine Seychelles water will include plenty of bird, turtle, and fish sightings. The journey includes calls in Curieuse, Cousin Island, Anse Lazio, Aride Islands, St. Pierre, Baie St. Anne, La Digue, and Moyenne Island.

The Pegasus was renovated in 2016 and accommodates 44 guests in 21 staterooms. Guests will have access to 2,550 square feet of open deck, an onboard mini spa, library, and ocean-view dining.

Travelers looking for the simplest flight route can book the daily nonstop flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport to Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where the trip begins.