I Went on a Walking Safari in Zambia — Here Are the 4 Best Camps to Visit

While I was eager to experience the newer properties, my journey began at one of South Luangwa's classic camps, Kakuli (timeandtideafrica.com; doubles from $830 per person, all-inclusive). Since it opened in 1950, it has been a go-to for the adventurous thanks to its multiday bush walks and overnights in open-air star beds. Simango and I arrived at the camp after our nine-mile walk and were welcomed by the smell of sausages cooking over a fire. I took off my shoes, dug my toes into the dirt, and watched as hundreds of stars emerged. Later, with only a mosquito net between me and the wilderness, I fell asleep to the distant roar of lions.