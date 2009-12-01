Best Endangered Animal Safaris

Mountain Gorilla

Why Endangered: Civil war, poaching, and destruction of forest habitat have devastated the mountain gorillas of Central Africa, and only an estimated 680 are still alive. Rebels in eastern Congo have recently taken to killing the gorillas to try to prevent the Rwandan government they hope to overthrow from benefiting from gorilla tourism.

Best Place to See: Parc National des Volcans, Rwanda, where Dian Fossey worked for 18 years.

The Viewing: Baobab Expeditions offers three treks a year in Parc National led by Claire Richardson, president of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International. The six-day treks include a rare visit to the park’s Karisoke Research Center, founded by Fossey, guaranteeing you will see gorillas. Accommodation is at Sabyinyo Lodge, a gorgeous collection of cottages on the slopes on the edge of the park.