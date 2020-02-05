This Safari Camp With Stunning Views Also Has Its Own Microbrewery

Image zoom Courtesy of Sayari Camp

A safari in the Serengeti is better with a frosty drink. And one safari camp will be serving up beer and soft drinks in the most eco-friendly way.

According to Lonely Planet, Asilia, a company that runs safari camps in Kenya and Tanzania, will be adding a unique feature to its Sayari Camp in the Serengeti. At Sayari, guests will not only be able to take in the beautiful natural environment, but they can also enjoy craft beers made directly at the camp.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sayari Camp

Sayari Camp reopens in June, and when they do, they’ll have a solar-powered microbrewery for guests. There will be four beers that are unique to this camp, plus sparkling water and handcrafted soft drinks, according to Lonely Planet.

Best of all, the camp and its parent company, Asilia, are completely carbon-neutral and work to support the local community. Sayari has been providing employment opportunities for Tanzanians in the area for many years, and now, it will open the first microbrewery in the East African bush, Lonely Planet reported.

Sayari is located on the plains of the northern Serengeti, near the Mara River. The area is perfect for viewing the great wildebeest migration every year, as well as exploring Serengeti National Park. The camp has 15 tents to choose from, including a family suite and honeymoon suite. Tents come with en-suite bathrooms with hot water, a walk-in shower, bathtub, and flushing toilet. Guests can also enjoy the view from private verandas, or take a dip in the camp’s infinity pool.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sayari Camp

Hot-air balloon safaris, walking safaris, morning and evening game drives, spa treatments, and trips to the local communities are also on offer, according to the Asilia website.

In the shop, you can find gifts made by local artisans, including beaded Maasai jewelry, organic and local tea, and fair-trade goods, Lonely Planet reported.

Rates begin at $815 per person, per night. For more information or to book your stay this summer, visit the Sayari Camp website.