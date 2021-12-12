You Can Sleep Under the Stars in Tanzania With Wildlife Roaming Nearby — Here's How

First, there was camping, then there was glamping, and now, andBeyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge is helping travelers live out their nature-loving fantasies with an outdoor sleepover unlike any other.

The luxury safari company recently shared a new option that allows guests to spend the night under a blanket of stars.

Following an evening game drive, a safari guide will take guests to a private location in Lake Manyara National Park, one of Tanzania's smaller wildlife preserves that is well-known for flora and fauna diversity, as well as tree-climbing lions. At the outdoor boudoir, a spokesperson for the safari company shared, "luxuriously adorned beds swathed in soft white netting and a campfire await."

At the campsite, guests will be treated to an alfresco dinner before getting into their cozy beds where they can stargaze for as long as they'd like. However, staying awake may be hard considering the natural lullaby going on all around, which includes the soothing sounds of elephants trumpeting nearby, the cackle of hyenas, and the soft rumble of a lion (that's hopefully very, very far away). A guide will be on hand for the entire night to ensure guest's safety.

Lake Manyara camp in Tanzania with outdoor beds for star gazing and dining set up Credit: Courtesy of andBeyond

The experience is available exclusively for guests at andBeyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge, and is only available for a minimum of two guests and a maximum of four. The experience costs an additional $160 per person.