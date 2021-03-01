Go Gorilla Trekking, Hang With Giraffes, and Sleep Under the Stars on This Epic 7-country African Safari

If you're counting down the days until you can embark on a glorious post-pandemic adventure, this $60,000 safari spanning several African countries might just be for you.

The fast-paced journey from Africa Adventure Consultants combines several bucket-list trips into a single itinerary that covers seven countries in 20 days. The trip starts in Cape Town, makes a quick stop in South African wine country, and takes travelers from the Namibian desert to the Okavango Delta in Botswana (where Meghan Markle celebrated her 36th birthday). Visitors will also explore the central Serengeti, which hosts the annual migration each year, and go gorilla trekking at Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Africa Adventure Consultants

The price tag includes 15 private charter and helicopter flights within Africa, as well as some meals and luxurious accommodations. It does not include flights to or from Africa, but it does incorporate memorable experiences such as a hike up the iconic Table Mountain and several game drives.

Travelers can expect to spend several nights in luxury safari lodges and tented camps that take glamping to a whole other level with panoramic nature views, private plunge pools, and personal butlers.

The itinerary also includes a stop at Kenya's famous Giraffe Manor, where the giraffes are known to cavort with guests; a night in a luxe tree house in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe; and a chance to witness the great migration from a mobile camp in Tanzania. The camp moves several times a year in order to give guests a better view of the action.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Africa Adventure Consultants

Days in Tanzania are set to begin with tea delivered to travelers' tents and end with gin and tonics around a campfire. COVID-19 testing is expected to be in place at border crossings.