California's Russian River Valley is Full of Family-owned Wineries, Restaurants, and Hotels — Here's How to Plan Your Trip

Most people I know go to spas for massages. I go for heat. I was all of two years old when my father began taking me to the steam baths in Minsk, our hometown in what was then the Soviet Union. His father had taken him to the same baths. The ritual became one of the few uncomplicated pleasures in my cultural inheritance, my troubles rolling off me along with the sweat. And then, in 2020, I lost even this when I moved from New York City, with its many Russian steam baths, to Montana. Now, suddenly, in a town of less than 100 in the redwoods of the Russian River Valley, I found it: the possibility of heat.