These Are the Most Romantic Spots on Earth, According to Travel Experts

Pinpointing the best destination for a romantic getaway isn’t exactly easy. The definition of romance, after all, is subjective, and every couple travels differently. For guidance, we’re looking to the collective wisdom of our very own A-List. Travel + Leisure’s lineup of the world’s top travel advisors have a stockpile of dreamy recommendations across the globe.

From perennial favorites, like the Amalfi Coast, to more unexpected picks, like a secluded ryokan on the coast of Japan, we sourced a dozen romantic destinations for your next vacation. Ahead, 12 A-List members share the best places to travel with your significant other.

The Italian and French Rivieras

“There is nothing more romantic than cruising the Italian and French rivieras. Seeing the Amalfi Coast, which is arguably the most romantic spot in the world with its rugged coastline, beautiful beaches, and pastel-colored villages, will definitely inspire feelings of love. Begin the trip with a few days in Positano at the most romantic hotel I know, Le Sirenuse. Then, as you sail up the coast, explore beautiful ports like Sorrento, Portofino, Porto Venere, Villefranche, Monte Carlo, Cannes, and St. Tropez.” —Ruth Turpin, Cruises Etc. Travel

Wolgan Valley, Australia

“For romance, the oversized Heritage Villa at Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley is ideal for enjoying each others’ company, thanks to a double-sided fireplace and a private pool and veranda to watch wallabies and enjoy local Aussie red wine as the sun sets on the Blue Mountains. My husband and I always find it hard to decide whether we should leave the villa or explore the property with the many outdoor adventures offered.” —Cassandra Bookholder, Camelback Odyssey Travel

Japan

“Imagine yourself at Oyado The Earth, an 18-room contemporary ryokan high atop rocky cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Each room has its own outdoor hot spring bath with nothing but the ocean in your way. Switch gears and sojourn to the Seto Inland Sea, one of the world’s other most romantic destinations. Like a gem-studded necklace, the shimmering and tranquil Inland Sea reflects the beauty of the islands that are like jewels floating on the water’s surface. Life on these islands is a throwback to a quieter time. Spend a romantic few days visiting the contemporary art-filled islands of Naoshima and Teshima followed by a stay at Benesse House, a Tadao Ando-designed museum and hotel. The Oval Suites have a 180-degree view of the sea from their outdoor patios that makes for a wonderfully romantic place to stay.” —Scott Gilman, JapanQuest Journeys

Cote d'Azur

“My wonderful husband is not a romantic guy, but on the day he asked me to marry him 20 years ago, even he couldn’t deny the romance of the Cote d’Azur. We were lucky enough to be staying at the Chateau de la Chevre d'Or in Eze. We had breakfast on the balcony overlooking the sparkling blue Mediterranean — it was one of those moments you never forget. This jewel of a hotel is positioned on a hillside in a medieval village, and comes with impeccable, discrete service. If you’re feeling philosophical, you can tackle the Nietzsche Path down to the ocean!” —Kathy Stewart, Butterfield & Robinson

New Zealand

“Romance is always what the heart makes of it, and is therefore different for all, but if you really want to whisk your partner away and splurge, then you can't pass up the exquisite Seascape at Annandale. It’s an architect-designed retreat set on the breathtaking Banks Peninsula on the South Island of New Zealand. Established as an exclusive couple’s getaway and only accessible by 4WD or helicopter, melt your partner's heart with this stylish, award-winning retreat which provides unparalleled views from a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s also a gorgeous outdoor deck with fireplace, wonderful amenities, incredible food, and a plethora of amazing experiences that you are bound to remember.” —Suzy Mercien-Ferol, Touring Treasures

Salina, Italy

“One of the most romantic spots in Italy, if not the world, is Salina, one of the Aeolian Islands off the coast of Sicily. Imagine arriving on this picturesque island by yacht and being taken to Capofaro Resort, which has its own lighthouse and is surrounded by vineyards. Next, picture sitting by the pool, sipping an Aperol Spritz and watching the sun set over the outer islands of ritzy Panarea and Stromboli (where the volcano is likely smoking), while the chef prepares you a sumptuous meal of freshly caught fish paired with the island's Malvasia wine. Pure heaven.” —Gary Portuesi, Authentic Italy

Israel

“When considering a romantic spot, Israel may not come to mind initially, but it’s actually a destination synonymous with passion and intimacy. The country has a natural romantic calling to one’s spirituality and consciousness. Walk the cobblestone streets in the Old City of Jerusalem, awaken your spirit at the Western Wall-Kotel, or at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. And that’s only where the journey begins in this mystical land with endless personal discoveries.” —Rachel Epstein, Frosch Travel

Ireland

“I think Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way is one of the world's most romantic locations. While most couples will not drive the entire 1,600-mile coastal route in one vacation, each region of the Way has its own share of welcoming Irish personalities; jaw-dropping views; charming villages; atmospheric pubs; photogenic sheep precariously close to cliffs; restaurants with the freshest seafood and organic produce; and award-winning country houses, castles, manors and boutique hotels with warm fires to set the mood.” —Jonathan Epstein, Celebrated Experiences

The Serengeti

“Spending a night in a tented camp in the Serengeti is one of the most romantic things you can do. There is nothing more thrilling than cuddling up with your loved one while hearing the wildlife around you. The legendary Mwiba in Tanzania offers the ultimate luxury fly camping experience — you’ll feel like Meryl Streep in 'Out of Africa.'” —Elizabeth Gordon, Extraordinary Journeys

Prague

“The most romantic spot I can think of is Prague. It's a fairytale city full of gorgeous architecture and a stunning castle overlooking the city. I've helped clients arrange more than one proposal here! I love having guests step onto a private boat after sunset for a cruise on the Vltava River, complete with champagne and canapes while they glide past the gorgeously lit castle.” —Gwen Kozlowski, Exeter International

The Amalfi Coast

“The Amalfi Coast in Italy is of the most romantic destinations in the world. It offers so much natural beauty! Explore the coast with all the different wonders each town and village has to offer: Capri with its shops, limoncello, and car-free streets; Ravello with its authenticity and charm; and Positano with its unparalleled views from Il San Pietro's terrace. Spend a day sailing on a private yacht exploring the coastline and have lunch at Conca Del Sogno, which you can only get to by boat, to experience something truly special.” —Marcella Rappoport, Ovation Vacations

The Maldives

“When clients ask me about a romantic holiday, I always tell them that the most romantic place on earth is the Maldives. It is exotic, secluded, pristine and laid back. The water is unbelievably clear and when your stay includes the One&Only Reethi Rah or The Gili Lankanfushi, you will be sleeping over that crystal clear water in your own luxurious stilted villa. Everything is casual and relaxed, but still very stylish and comfortable. The service is impeccable, and the fresh seafood is fabulous. Even the sunsets are the most spectacular on earth. When you feel like you want a little activity there are all kinds of interesting watersports available. The Maldives is what I recall as paradise.” —Mary Ann Ramsey, Betty Maclean Travel