Napa Valley Has Its Own Gondola Tours — and It's the Perfect Way to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Cruising down the canals of Venice on a real gondola is quite possibly one of the most romantic ways to ring in Valentine’s Day. But if you can’t get to Italy by Feb. 14, there’s another Venetian-style way to celebrate your love – and it’s right here in the U.S.

DoNapa.com is a one-stop spot for all the things you can do in Napa Valley, California. And one of the most popular and romantic activities currently available is a Venetian gondola ride.

Gondola Servizio, a company that provides gondola cruises on Lake Merritt in Oakland, has been offering their specialty boat rides down the Napa River since 2018, according to the Napa Valley Register. Now that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, DoNapa.com is highlighting this extra-romantic activity.

Guests can enjoy the gorgeous Napa Valley scenery while cruising down the river. To make it feel even more special, they can also bring a bottle of wine to share on the ride. Plus, the gondoliers at Gondola Servizio will point out interesting features along the river or historical facts while you ride. They may even serenade you with some traditional Venetian songs, even though gondoliers don’t traditionally sing, according to the Napa Valley Register.

Cruises launch from the Main Street boat dock in downtown Napa. Guests can choose between the 40-minute Marco Polo Package ($95 per couple) and the 60-minute Casanova Package ($125 per couple).

For more information, or to book a ride, call 510-663-6603 or visit the Gondola Servizio website.

DoNapa.com also has plenty of other romantic Valentine’s Day ideas, including chocolate, wine, and beer tastings, the Napa Valley Wine Train, cooking classes, and dining experiences for you and your partner. For more information, visit DoNapa.com.