8 Romantic Places to Travel After You Get Engaged, According to T+L's A-List Advisors

Why wait until the honeymoon to go on a big trip? Celebrate the next phase of your life in one of these romantic destinations.

After becoming engaged, you're (understandably) eager to celebrate-but the stress of wedding planning can quickly snowball. So why wait until the honeymoon to take a few days to toast to your future together? Planning a post-engagement trip allows you to spend time with your future spouse and kick off a lifetime of adventure, before you get bogged down in wedding details. Here are some of the best places to celebrate a recent engagement, suggested by T+L's trusted A-List travel advisors.

Columbia's Coffee Region

The coffee region in Colombia has so many offerings to stimulate all of the senses. Here, Blue Parallel has access to a private villa deep in the jungle, which you can use as a base to discover the different coffee and fruit plantations in the region. From horseback riding, mountain biking, coffee tasting, and visits to quaint colonial towns, the coffee region is romantic and great for the young at heart. The real highlight is the Valle de Cocora National Park, home to the tallest palm trees in the world. -Emmanuel Burgio, Blue Parallel

Sugar Beach Viceroy Credit: Courtesy of Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Saint Lucia

For couples looking to celebrate a recent engagement, I always recommend choosing a hotel that is so enchanting it can become the highlight of your trip. A few properties in our Fine Hotels + Resorts portfolio are particular stand-outs for their offerings. One of my favorites is Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort at Soufriere, Saint Lucia. Couples can enjoy starting the day with morning yoga or take a dip in the pool at their private villa while gazing out at the Pitons, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Set on a former sugar plantation, this property is surrounded by lush rainforest and the white-sands of Sugar Beach. Platinum Card Members who book their stay through American Express Travel can utilize their $100 property credit on a relaxing spa treatment at the Rainforest Spa. - Marcus Barlow, American Express Travel & Lifestyle Services

Mexico

Nimmo Bay Resort in Vancouver, Canada Credit: Courtesy of Nimmo Bay

Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia

I would send guests to Nimmo Bay Resort, on the coast of British Columbia, deep in the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest. It only has 9 cabins, so it is very exclusive and the focus is on wellness and a spectacular culinary experience. The region provides unlimited access to whale watching, grizzly and black bear viewing, kayaking and other adventures. Nimmo Bay has a number of private spots in spectacular settings where guests can be dropped off with a picnic lunch (even on a glacier), with a fishing rod, a few kayaks, a crackling fire and everything they need. There is also a floating sauna dock, located a 20-minute kayak from the resort (or 2 minutes by boat). It sits alone, in a bay, with occasional black bears showing up on the shoreline. It's just you, music, wine, lunch, a wood-burning private sauna, bathrobes and total seclusion. This was how my wife and I celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary. -Marc Telio, Entree Canada

The Greeno, Montana

Stay among the trees at the newest luxury mountain resort in Greenough Montana: The Greeno. Seclusion and sophistication is the spirit of this adults-only ultra modern resort that just opened. For those seeking romance and tranquility or adventure in nature, this secret treasure is the perfect backdrop under the cover of looming pine trees. The Greeno boasts 12 secluded haus accommodations including an ultra modern Tree Haus, Green Haus, Round Haus and Light Haus. Gaze among spectacular trees in an outdoor environment that is sure to take your breath away. -Linda Scroggins, Affluent Luxury Travel

Eden Rock St Barth's Credit: Courtesy of Oetker Collection’s Eden Rock-St Barth's

St. Barths

For someone who cannot take a long honeymoon or post-engagement trip, a shorter celebration at Eden Roc in St. Barths is perfect. The hotel knows how to take care of lovebirds, and what better place to kick off your lives together than in tropical Caribbean paradise? -Paul Tumpowsky, Skylark

Istria, Croatia

I can think of nothing more romantic than the gentle hills of Istria, a most enchanting region which is, fittingly, on a heart-shaped peninsula. For young lovers, the rustic elegance of the Meneghetti Wine Hotel and Winery seems the perfect place from which to explore. I will always remember my first visit there. We arrived at the gate, passing by rows of cyprus trees, and proceeded to a stone house surrounded by an idyllic expanse of olive groves. One of my most magical and rapturous memories of the day occurred in the garden. We sat down to enjoy a glass of wine, the sun sat low, illuminating the garden with an opalescent glow, and long afternoon shadows. The scent of lavender sweetened the air, as an amazing moment occurred. Butterflies filled the garden, all around us, a kaleidoscope of many-hued wings fluttered in every direction. The moment was pure joy. -Wanda S. Radetti, Visit Croatia

Trip Ideas for Retired Outdoor Enthusiasts Credit: Courtesy of Blackberry Farm

Blackberry Farm, Tennessee