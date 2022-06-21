14 Romantic Getaways in Florida — From a Private Island to Historic Hotels

If it's high time for a relaxing retreat with your one and only, few domestic destinations can beat the romance of beautiful Florida. Whether you want to hide away on a private island, head to a resort with lots of activities and opportunities to reconnect, or unplug entirely over a candlelit dinner for two, these romantic getaways in Florida have just the spark you're looking for.

Little Palm Island, Little Torch Key

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa Hotel in Florida Credit: Courtesy of Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

While typically the Florida Keys are more turn-up-the-fun than relax-into-romance, the four-acre adults-only Little Palm Island — the only private island resort in the United States — is a notable exception. Here, you can live out your stranded-on-a-deserted-island-together fantasies — if the island you were lucky enough to get stranded on came equipped with luxurious amenities, fine dining, a palm tree-lined pool, and a full staff ready to cater to your every whim.

When it comes to romantic getaways in Florida, you just can't do better than the tropical splendor of Little Palm Island. Make sure to book treatments together in the Balinese-style indoor/outdoor spa, hammock in the shade, soak in your suite's outdoor copper tub with an ocean view, and do dinner on the sand — or order in for a cozy night to yourselves. You can also request romantic arrival amenities and turndown service to surprise your special someone.

Brazilian Court Hotel, Palm Beach

Brazilian Court Hotel Palm Beach Florida Credit: Courtesy of the Brazilian Court Hotel

Head to the heart of Palm Beach for a stay at the elegant Brazilian Court Hotel. Located on a quiet residential street a couple blocks from the glitz of Worth Avenue, the historic Brazilian Court Hotel feels a bit like a secluded enclave in the midst of the world's wealthiest. While away the hours by the outdoor pool or at the Brazilian Court Beach Club, tuck into any of the hotel's private courtyards, savor the culinary artistry on offer at Café Boulud — or stay under the covers all day beneath your room's whimsical hand-painted custom wisteria wall panels.

The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens, St. Augustine

St. Augustine is one of the most romantic cities in Florida, especially around the holidays when the town is dressed up in three million glittering lights for Nights of Lights. Located on famous Cordova Street but a few minutes by foot from all the hubbub, The Collector Inn is a stunning retreat with elements of history, intrigue, whimsy, and romance. 30 individually appointed rooms with refurbished hardwood floors and fireplaces are spread across nine historic buildings on this cozy property.

The Breakers, Palm Beach

The Breakers, Palm Beach Credit: Courtesy of The Breakers Palm Beach

It just doesn't get more romantic than The Breakers, arguably the top resort in Florida and one of the best in the world. From the world-class eateries to the golf course, spa, oceanfront fitness club, and various pools, you'll never want to leave. Stay in the 25-room Flagler Club, an ultra-exclusive hotel-within-a-hotel (complete with staff, private lounge, rooftop terrace, and chauffeured Tesla house car) for la crème de la crème of fine hotel stays.

The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island

Located on a secluded barrier island in northern Florida, The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island is a gorgeous property lined with 1.5 miles of beachfront dunes, dotted with 18 holes of championship golf, and sporting indoor and outdoor pools with direct beach access and private cabanas. Go here for a coastal retreat, hammock massages, and the chance to bond over activities like kayaking the Intracoastal Waterway.

Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa, Marathon

Isla Bella Beach Resort Knights Key Credit: Courtesy of Isla Bella Beach Resort, Knights Key

Located about midway down the Florida Keys archipelago, Isla Bella Beach Resort is one of the most modern luxury resorts in the Keys, perfect for a getaway for two. Make sure to catch the sunset (the resort is situated on 24 oceanfront acres) and sign up for any of the tons of activities on offer, from bocce to beach yoga to stargazing to snorkeling.

South Seas Island Resort, Captiva

Quiet, picturesque, and intentionally intimate, Florida's Captiva Island is one of the state's most romantic beach towns. Stay at the 330-acre South Seas Island Resort for plentiful amenities, restaurants, and activities — it's popular among families, but mom and dad can enjoy some alone time here, too. Nearby Sanibel Island is another favorite among lovers, and both are among the world's best spots for shelling.

The Don CeSar, St. Pete Beach

Sunset view of The Don Cesar Hotel showing the beach Credit: Courtesy of The Don Cesar

Sweethearts are never out of place at The Don CeSar, the iconic pink resort of St. Pete Beach, nicknamed Florida's Pink Palace. Here, you'll be walking distance to an adorable downtown with shopping, dining, and awe-inspiring sunsets. The beachfront resort's 277 rooms and suites have been renovated over the past couple of years so the digs are fresh and the vibe is high.

Cheeca Lodge & Spa, Islamorada

If you desire an unplugged vacation, you might find it hard to accomplish at the endlessly 'Gram-able Cheeca Lodge, where couples can get lost in the 27 acres of tropical foliage, bask in the sun on the massive palm-lined private beach (beaches are a rarity in the Keys), cast a line on the 525-foot fishing pier, or schedule a spa day to rediscover their bliss. Plus, the hotel is scheduled to debut new luxury oceanfront suites in September 2022. Until then, stay in one of the private casitas for your own sort of sanctuary.

Casa Monica Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, St. Augustine

Layer a romantic stay at Casa Monica Resort & Spa upon a romantic visit to the sweet city of St. Augustine, America's oldest, where charm has abounded since the 1400s. Located in the heart of St. Augustine's Historic District, Casa Monica sports touches of Moroccan style and offers lovers a Sweet Escape package with an outdoor terrace dining experience, breakfast in bed, a late check-out, and champagne upon arrival.

Acqualina Resort & Residences on The Beach, Sunny Isles Beach

World's Best Beach Hotels Credit: Benjamin Edelstein/Courtesy of Acqualina Hotel and Resort

You and your boo want a sultry getaway to Miami, but crave privacy too. Instead of immersing directly in the buzz of South Beach, head 12 miles north and stay on the quieter Sunny Isles Beach. At the luxurious Acqualina Resort, you can book a couples experience in the Royal Spa Treatment Suite, plan a surprise toes-in-the-sand dining experience, or eat at a Romeo and Juliet-style balcony at onsite Il Mulino. Book a classic suite for ocean views from every room (and even the bathtub).

Island Inn, Sanibel

Find it hard to relax at a resort where you feel obligated to dress to impress? The non-fussy Island Inn — where laid-back living on the shell-covered sands of Sanibel follows no clock — might be just your speed. Sanibel Island is a favorite among shellers, making it a great spot for those long, romantic walks on the beach everyone always goes on about. (There's even a shell cleaning station when you return with your treasures so you can keep tangible tokens of these special memories.)

The Boca Raton, Boca Raton

Beach club interior at The Boca Raton in Florida Credit: Courtesy of The Boca Raton

Fresh from a $200 million renovation promising the dawn of "a new golden era" for an iconic Florida resort, The Boca Raton is now five distinct hotels making up one sprawling resort. On property, there's four restaurants from Major Food Group, a 50,000-square-foot spa, a four-acre water park (don't worry, there are adults-only sections), and a fleet of pink boats to connect the inland and beach sides of the resort. It's the perfect place for two to sneak away for a weekend to themselves.

The Henderson Park Inn, Destin