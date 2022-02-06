This Luxury Sonoma Hotel is Offering an Olive-infused Romantic Getaway Package

It's always a good time to say, "olive you."

If the only thing stronger than your love for your partner is your love of olives, this Sonoma hotel is offering the most romantic package imaginable — and it's available to book way passed Valentine's Day.

The Lodge at Sonoma, an Autograph Collection hotel has debuted "Olive You to Sonoma and Back," a romantic getaway celebrating love and the bounty of the Sonoma Valley. Specifically designed for couples, the package includes a tour of a nearby family-owned olive ranch, a packed picnic, and, of course, plenty of opportunities to sample the best of Sonoma's wines.

Interior of The Lodge at Sonoma Credit: Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection

Guests who book the package will stay in one of the hotel's cottage suites, a secluded lodging option that includes romantic perks like an outdoor fireplace or outdoor tub. When guests reach their rooms (perhaps after wandering through romantic landscaping) they'll be greeted with olive oil -themed "goodies and spa amenities" from McEvoy Ranch, a sustainable farm in nearby Petaluma.

Interior of a room at The Lodge at Sonoma Credit: Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection

As part of their getaway, couples will be able to partake in an exclusive tour of the ranch, learning about its history and how its olive oil is produced. Following the tour, couples will indulge in a tasting menu dinner at the ranch's Wit & Wisdom restaurant, featuring locally grown cuisine and wine.

Contrarily, if your idea of romance includes more private moments, the package also includes a gourmet picnic basket for two with a bottle of wine which can be enjoyed in your cottage suite or maybe somewhere off the beaten path in Sonoma.

The hotel offers complimentary bicycles for guests to get out and explore the local area.

A plunge pool at The Lodge at Sonoma Credit: Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection

Couples can also choose to visit the hotel's spa for some olive-themed treatments, like the "Ode to Olive Oil body wrap" or an oil scalp massage.

The "Olive You to Sonoma and Back" package starts at $2,500 for two nights and is available to book through June 30. Reservations must be made at least seven days in advance.