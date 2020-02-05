This Jeweler Is Hiring One Couple to Travel Around Europe and Find the Perfect Proposal Spots

Image zoom Joaquin Corbalan/Getty Images

If you’re a romantic at heart, Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store, needs you. And your significant other, too.

On Tuesday, Robbins Brothers announced it’s once again searching for one couple to travel around Europe and find the most romantic proposal spots to recommend to its customers. And Robbins Brothers will pick up the bill.

The hired couple doesn’t need to worry about quitting their job, as Robbins Brothers says they can travel when they want and where they want. All they have to do is identify 20 proposal spots in Europe and document their findings.

“It’s important for Robbins Brothers to find new and unique ways to assist couples who want to create an impressive romantic milestone,” Chris Weakley, VP of marketing for Robbins Brothers, said in a statement. “We realize that the proposal location is an important factor as the photos and videos captured are memories that live forever.”

In case you want a peek at what the job entails, just look at Robbins Brothers’ 2019 mission with couple Alex and Liana Borishkevich from Seattle, Washington, to find the six most romantic proposal destinations around the United States.

Here’s the fine print of this year’s journey: One couple will be selected to travel to Europe. They’ll be given a $10,000 budget, plus an hourly wage, to use while traveling for as long or short of a stint as they would like to find those 20 locations. They can find those all in one country or all over the continent.

“Ideally, our winning couple will be similar to the types of couples who shop at Robbins Brothers,” Weakley said. “That means they love beautiful things but want to find the best possible value. We look forward to seeing what this year’s winners come back with.”

To qualify, couples must be in a serious relationship (dating, engaged, or married), active on social media, and willing to contribute content about their experiences.

Online applications will open on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. PT and will be accepted through Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. To apply, couples must answer a series of questions and upload a short video explaining why they should be selected as the 2020 proposal ambassadors. Finalists will be announced on March 16 and voting will open to the public on March 23. Ready to apply? Grab your honey and start answering questions here.